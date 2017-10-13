Fri October 13, 2017
Newspost

October 13, 2017

Spam messages

Spam messages are a growing problem for a large number of people. Disguised as ‘SMS marketing,’ the spam industry has matured to the point where receiving, ignoring, deleting, blocking and at times, responding to text messages from brands/individuals is a daily, and sometimes an hourly process.

Deceiving people by sending them scam messages, prank calls and unsolicited messages has become the norm and it seems there is no halt to this criminal activity. Some serious measures should be taken against these cyber cell culprits to put an end to their defrauding attempts.

Neha Naz Aslam (Karachi)

