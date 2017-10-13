Green-shirts to meet Japan today in Asia Cup

KARACHI: After a comprehensive 7-0 win over hosts Bangladesh in their opening match in the 10th Hockey Asia Cup, Pakistan will now face Japan on Friday (today) at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Stadium.

Pakistan will be coming with a comprehensive triumph but Japan will be coming after having conceded humiliating 1-5 defeat at the hands of Asian powerhouse India in their first match.Japan are yet to reach the podium at the Asia Cup. The best they did in the tournament was achieving fourth position but no less than four times.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two countries in Asia Cup. Pakistan has won three and lost one. Japan’s lone victory came at the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai, India where they defeated Pakistan 3-1.

That defeat meant Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of a continental event (Asia Cup/Asian Games) for the first time. They eventually ended at the sixth spot.