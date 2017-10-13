ODI series loss will force Pakistan to give up sixth spot

KARACHI: Sri Lanka, which overpowered Pakistan in Test series by 2-0 and snatched sixth position from them, can again prove dangerous for Champions Trophy winners ODI series even if they pull 3-2 victory in the five-match ODI series, which begins on Friday (today) Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Pakistan are sitting at sixth rank in ICC ODI Team Rankings with 95 points. Asian rival Bangladesh are just at the heels of Pakistan in seventh place with 94 points. A 3-2 series triumph for Sri Lanka will relegate Pakistan to seventh place after reducing their points to 93, one behind Bangladesh. Eighth placed Sri Lanka will add two points to its pre-series standing in this scenario.

Sri Lanka can improve their rankings in case they whitewash Pakistan 5-0. Sri Lanka will then climb a spot to seventh position with 91 points. Meanwhile, Pakistan will fall to eighth position with 89 points.

However, on the other hand Pakistan will be hoping to consolidate their sixth position on the table. They can go up to 99 points with a 5-0 win.If Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 4-1 then Pakistan would gain two points while Sri Lanka will lose one. And if Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 3-2 then both will retain their pre-series standings.

However, the unfolding of the series between host South Africa and Bangladesh, which begins on Sunday, will also have impact on the rankings as a 3-0 whitewash from second ranked side will see Bangladesh lose two points.

For Pakistan, batsman Babar Azam (sixth) and bowlers Hasan Ali (seventh) and Imad Wasim (34th) are the leading players according to the rankings, while for Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis (32nd) and Suranga Lakmal (39th) are the leading players, but outside the top 20.