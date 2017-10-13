Fri October 13, 2017
Lahore

October 13, 2017

Young scientist lauded

LAHORE :CCPO Lahore Capt. (R) Muhammad Ameen Wains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf and Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad met young scientist Shaheer Niazi and appreciate his efforts. DIG Operations presented him a souvenir and appreciation certificate. CCPO Lahore said that Shaheer Niazi is pride of Pakistan. He said if youth get good opportunities to grow, they can prove their talent in the world.

Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad has said that we will feel honor to make him the part of traffic awareness campaign.PR

