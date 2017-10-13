Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE :Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorm was reported in Dir and Gilgit.

The Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most part of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

It however predicted very hot weather along coastal areas including Karachi. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Thursday’s highest temperature at Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbella, Turbat and Karachi was recorded 42°C and in Lahore 35°C, minimum temperature was 23°C and humidity level was 35 percent.

It said outlook for October 2017 has been prepared based upon regional and global indicators incorporating the climate system dynamics. It predicted that temperatures are likely to remain above-normal due to relatively clear skies.