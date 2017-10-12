Unjust tax

Investment in Behbood Savings Certificates is a risk-free facility for senior citizens over the age of 60 years of age. The investment provides citizens a secured monthly income.

Although no tax is deducted at source, the profit is subject to payment of income tax. The government is requested to waive this income tax in order to provide relief to senior citizens. It will be appreciated if a notification to this effect is issued by the FBR.

Akbar Yusuf (Islamabad)