Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Unjust tax

Unjust tax

Investment in Behbood Savings Certificates is a risk-free facility for senior citizens over the age of 60 years of age. The investment provides citizens a secured monthly income.

Although no tax is deducted at source, the profit is subject to payment of income tax. The government is requested to waive this income tax in order to provide relief to senior citizens. It will be appreciated if a notification to this effect is issued by the FBR.

Akbar Yusuf (Islamabad)    

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement