Gas in Awaran

The initiative taken by Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC) to comission a Synthetic Natural Gas(SNG) plant in Awaran, Balochistan is commendable. Residents of the district have been facing the problem of gas shortage for so many years. Back in 2013, when the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited the district, he vowed to provide unlimited supply of gas to the district. It is good that the government has finally decided to carry out work in this regard. It is said that the project will benefit 800 homes of the region.

Over the past so many years, the people of Awaran were forced to cut down the trees and consume the wood for cooking purposes. Because of this, the province is losing its forest cover. The supply of gas will not only benefit households, but it will also help establish small industries in the province. The establishment of industries will definitely decrease the rate of unemployment and give an opportunity to the people to earn a decent living. This is one of the few times when the government has sincerely thought about alleviating the sufferings of the people. It is hoped that through this initiative, the people of Awaran will get multiple benefits.

Haleef Kolwahi (Awaran)