Peace body members torch house of alleged thieves in Bara

BARA: The peace committee members of the Sipah tribe set on fire a house of the alleged thieves in Bara tehsil of Khyber Agency, official and tribal sources said.

The sources said several days ago three persons identified as Shaukat, Mehmood and Amjad, who belonged to Kamarkhel tribe, were found to be involved in theft of goods in Sipah area.

The owners of the house reported the theft to the security forces. The alleged thieves were arrested subsequently.

The sources said the accused had confessed to the theft in the presence of the security forces. The issue was resolved by the elders between the two groups.

Talking to the reporters, Shafiq, a relative of the accused, said dispute between the two groups had been resolved in the presence of the elders and tribesmen.

But he said the peace body members again raised the issue after reconciliation between the two groups and demanded Rs 2,000,000 fine to the Jirga.

Shafiq said he had requested the peace body members to reduce the fine and don’t demolish the house, but in vain. The peace body members torched the house. “All the three thieves are in custody of the security forces now,” he added.

On the other hand, he complained that the peace body members was set on fire his house in the presence of the law-enforcement personnel which was against the customs and traditions of the tribalpeople.

“Despite the reconciliation between both groups, how can we pay a huge amount to the peace body members? It is a grave injustice to us,” owner of the house said.

He said several houses had been looted in Sipah area but no house was demolished and fine imposed on own tribepeople.

Shafiq alleged that the Sipah tribe people were doing an injustice to other tribes who were living in the Sipah area.

It was learnt that the affected tribesman decided to raise issue in the court of the political administration and Afridi tribes against peace body members.

When contacted, Bara Assistant Political Agent Arshad Khan Afridi, said the political administration had taken action against the Sipah tribe peace body members who did not take into confidence of the political administration and torched the house of the accused at their own will.

He said the political administration had stopped all perks and privileges of the peace committee members after the incident.

Arshad Afridi further said that he had sent a letter to the Political Agent Khalid Mehmood, recommending dissolution of the peace committee of the Sipah tribe.