Diplomats visit ‘Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba’ exhibition

Islamabad :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf al Malkiy and Ambassador of Yemen Mohammad Motahar Alashabi visited the exhibition of 'Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba' here at The Centaurus and showed their great interest in the religious artefacts.

Ex-prime minister AJK Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, ex-president AJK Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan were also amongst prominent personalities who visited the exhibition

Earlier, The Centaurus Management in collaboration with Saudi Embassy also invited the kids from orphanage Sirat ul Jannat for the visit under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

In an exchange of sentiments, the higher officials from the Saudi Embassy extended their appreciation to Sardar Tanvir Ilyas for providing the prime location at The Centaurus Mall for the exhibition of the religious artefacts on gratis basis and Sardar Tanvir Ilyas expressed his gratitude and pleasure to the officials of the Saudi Embassy for selecting The Centaurus Mall for an event of such a standing and prestige in Pakistan for the very first time.

Since the first day of the exhibition, the number of visitors are increasing and expected to continue till the very last day. Amongst other holy relics, the exhibit includes the ‘Parda Baab ul Kaaba’ and the ‘Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba’ which are the apex of the showcase. Till date, more than 1.5 million people have visited The Centaurus Mall to take a glimpse of the holy artefacts since the inauguration.

The exhibition strengthened the feelings of solidarity and religious devotion in the hearts of the believers. During this exhibition, emotional sentiments of religious fervour were witnessed due to the love, respect, excitement and enthusiasm of the visitors towards religious vehemence.

