Man kills wife for property

Because a piece of land was dearer to him than a life, a man brutally killed his 40-year-old wife over a property dispute in Baldia Town’s Sector A, on Tuesday.

The husband was said to be in the custody of the Baldia Town police. Identified as Shahmim Bibi, the woman was reportedly bludgeoned with a hammer before being stabbed to death by her husband, Muhammad Bux.

Baldia Town police station’s SHO, Abdul Ghaffar Korai, said the police found the tortured body from house no 415, street no 2, in Baldia Town, Sector A.

He said the police shifted the body to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for post-mortem examination. SHO Korai claimed police officials raided the victim’s house and took Bux into custody. He said the man confessed killing his wife over a family dispute. A mason by profession, Bux had seven children with his wife.

Public officer suicide

A 50-year-old public officer associated with the city commissioner’s office took his own life at his apartment in Block IX, Clifton. Clifton police Duty Officer (DO) Muhammad Arif said police were called to the apartment after neighbours heard a gunshot and the law enforcers found the body of Waseem Mustafa Soomro, son of Ghulam Mustafa Soomro, with a single bullet wound to the head.