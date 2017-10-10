Noon Meem Rashid remembered

Islamabad :Renowned Urdu poet and writer, Nazar Muhammad Rashid, was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday.

He was born on August 1, 1910, in a Janjua family at Alipur Chattha District, Gujranwala and earned a master's degree in economics from the Government College Lahore. He died in a London hospital on October 9, 1975. —