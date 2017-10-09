Fellaini suffers knee injury ahead of Liverpool clash

MANCHESTER: Manchester United’s midfield injury concerns deepened on Saturday when in-form Belgian Marouane Fellaini picked up a knee injury on international duty and could face an extended spell on the sidelines.

The combative Fellaini has been pivotal to United’s unbeaten start to the season but lasted just 29 minutes of a World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo before limping off after landing awkwardly on his knee.

Although he left the Grbavica Stadium in Sarajevo without the use of crutches following Belgium’s 4-3 win, coach Roberto Martinez offered a sombre assessment.“We are all worried about Fellaini,” Martinez told reporters.The player was set to undergo an MRI scan on Sunday. —