Death toll climbs to 48 as three more die of dengue in KP

PESHAWAR: Three more people, including two women, died of dengue fever in the provincial capital while it infected another 336 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, the provincial Health Department said. With the loss of three lives, death toll from dengue reached 48 in the province.

The majority of those who have died from dengue belonged to Tehkal, Sufaid Dheri and Pishtakhara in the provincial capital. The three people died at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH). A woman identified as? Sangeena, 27, belonged to Tehkal. She was suffering from fever and was admitted to the KTH on October 6.