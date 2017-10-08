Hot weather to persist till Friday as mercury soars to 41oC

With no to little sea breeze, the metropolitan experienced sweltering heat on Saturday as the mercury rose to 41 degrees Celsius after formation of a broad area of low pressure over the western Indian coast.

Hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in the days to come, with temperatures touching 38 to 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday (today).

However, the mercury would soar to 42 degrees on Monday, according to met officials.

“Hot winds coming from the north-west have also entered the city due to the low pressure system,” met officials maintained.

In the wake of a hot spell in the megalopolis, hospitals have been put on high alert while doctors and paramedics have been asked to remain vigilant with necessary medicines and medical equipment at their disposal

Met officials said the low pressure area in the western Indian coast would continue depriving Karachi of sea breeze.

The city dwellers are advised to stay hydrated during the heath spell that is expected to last till Friday.

Taking to The News, a met official ruled out a chance of drizzle due to the low pressure system, saying it would dissipate in the Arabian Sea without causing rain.

“Sea breeze is likely to resume by the end of next week that would, subsequently, lower temperatures and provide some respite to the people,” he added.