Journalists castigate KP govt in Imran’s presence

PESHAWAR: Local journalists Friday severely criticised Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Shah Farman and other provincial government authorities over their unbearable behaviour and non-fulfilment of their promises made with the journalist community, in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. Imran Khan was about to start his press conference at the Chief Minister’s House here Friday afternoon when the journalist community started protest against the KP CM and information minister. Journalist representatives said the PTI-led coalition government was blaming the media for it failure and making attempts to dictate the press and hide its inefficiencies.

Peshawar Press Club President Alamgir Khan said that CM Khattak had stopped a summary issued for approval of funds for the construction of Peshawar Press Club, as journalists had refused to take any dictation from the CM House.

The protesting journalists said even Shah Farman had become a big gun and he did not bother to take calls from journalists. Journalists said they would boycott all government functions in future until their genuine demands were met. Imran Khan censured Shah Farman for not cooperating with journalists, and assured the protesting journalists of solution to all their problems.