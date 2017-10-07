Qureshi fails to convince Siraj on changing opposition leader

LAHORE: PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has failed in convincing JI Ameer Sirajul Haq on changing the opposition leader in the National Assembly. However, both the parties agreed on continuing the process of consultation on national and political affairs. JI Ameer Sirajul Haq and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi agreed that the government was being manipulated by an anti-Islam lobby within its ranks.

Sirajul Haq said it had been proved beyond doubt that there was a lobby in the government which wanted to abolish the articles in the Constitution regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwwat. He was talking to the media on Friday at the Mansoorah along with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Sirajul Haq demanded the government to expose that lobby, disassociate itself from these elements and punish them so that nobody could dare make such a heinous attempt in future. He said the issue of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a matter of faith for 200 million Pakistanis and any attempt to alter these laws could never be successful. He said it was a matter of satisfaction that the JI MNAs took notice of the conspiracy on time.

He said the government statements were full of contradictions. In the beginning, the government had denied any amendment but now the word “declaration” had been promptly replaced with the word “affidavit”. He said even Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had demanded punishment for the people behind the move. He said the JI would raise the issue in the Senate with full force as it was not an issue on which they could remain silent.

He said he had discussed with the PTI leader the issue of NAB chairman’s appointment. He said he had always demanded that the authority to appoint the NAB chairman be withdrawn from the prime minister and the leader of opposition, and given to a judicial committee headed by the chief justice of Supreme Court and comprising the chief justices of the provincial high courts and Islamabad High Court. He alleged the foreign minister had turned an approver for the US allegations against his own country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the statement of the US government regarding the stability of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s government after Foreign Minister Kh Asif’s meeting with the US officials was a matter of deep concern for the entire nation.

He said the incompetence of the government had been exposed on Khatm-e-Nabuwwat issue and there was a great unrest among the people. HHe said the masses were now sick of PPP’s friendly opposition and its “deal” with government and it was necessary that opposition parties should elect a new leader of the opposition so that they could play the role of a true opposition. He said the institutions were far more important than individuals. Qureshi said the narrative of Pakistan’s foreign minister was the same as of India.