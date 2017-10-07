Event hosted in Swat to celebrate importance of teachers

MINGORA: Children and their teachers and parents gathered for a fun-filled day of learning activities here and in nearby Kabal in Swat district as part of a funfair hosted by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to celebrate the importance of teachers in the society. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department and the Provincial Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority (PaRRSA) were USAID's partners in the event. "Such engaging activities help create awareness and give hope to small communities," said Amir Afaq, Deputy Commissioner, Swat who was the chief guest at the event.