Sat October 07, 2017
Lahore

October 7, 2017

Lecture

LAHORE :A lecture “Animal Health Economics” was held at the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday. 

Dr Pablo Alarcon Lopez from Royal Veterinary College, London, was the keynote speaker who discussed the importance of livestock economics.

He emphasised that livestock was a prolific economic resource for developing countries.  Later, a meeting with the stakeholders was also held in the UVAS Business School to discuss strategies to improve the livestock management systems in Punjab.  UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was also present.

