Hot weather forecast

LAHORE : Hot weather continued to prevail in the city on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials predicted that continental air was prevailing over most part of the country while a shallow westerly trough persisted over extreme north of Pakistan. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions, they added.

Rainfall was recorded in various cities, including Dir, Kalam, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Drosh, Malamjabba, Pattan, Saidu Sharif, Chitral and Gupis. Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Noorpurthal and Sh Benazirabad where mercury reached 41°C. In Lahore, highest temperature was 35°C and minimum 22.1°C while humidity level was 30 percent in the morning.