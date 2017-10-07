BA/BSc exam schedule

LAHORE :Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc Part-I, Part-II and composite (old scheme) for annual examination 2018.

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2018 with single fee is 19-Oct-17 (by post) and 24-Oct-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 2-Nov-17 (by post) and 7-Nov-17 (by hand). Similarly, the last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2018 with single fee is 4-Dec-17 (by post) and 7-Dec-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 18-Dec-17 (by post) and 21-Dec-17 (by hand).

The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2018 with single fee is 26-Oct-17 (by post) and 31-Oct-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 9-Nov-17 (by post) and 14-Nov-17 (by hand). Similarly, the last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2018 with single fee is 27-Nov-17 (by post) and 30-Nov-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 11-Dec-17 (by post) and 14-Dec-17 (by hand).

The last date for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc (composite old scheme) annual examination 2018 with single fee is 19-Oct-17 (by post) and 24-Oct-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 2-Nov-17 (by post) and 7-Nov-17 (by hand). The examinations of BA/BSc Part-I, Part-II and (composite old scheme) annual examination 2018 will commence from first week of April 2018. The candidate eligible to appear in both parts will submit their admission forms and fee separately as per above schedule. The candidates having compartment in Part-I examination are eligible to appear in Part-II examination. Such candidates will submit their admission forms and fee for Part-II separately. It is pertinent to mentoion here that annual examination 2018 is the last exam of Old Scheme. The details are also available on PU website www.pu.edu.pk.