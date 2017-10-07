Maximum direct flights urged

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers have urged the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start maximum direct flights between Lahore and Guangzhou to gain huge economic paybacks, a statement said on Thursday.

Though a private airline is operating twice a week for Guangzhou, but it is not enough to cater to the needs of businessmen, they said. Direct air links between Lahore and Guangzhou by the national flag carrier will give immense benefits to both Pakistan and China, the office-bearers added. Guangzhou is one of the most important cities of China, which has huge trade, investment and joint venture opportunities for the Pakistani businessmen, they said.