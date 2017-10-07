Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

FFC joins hands with Kaus-e-Kaza

FFC joins hands with Kaus-e-Kaza

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has signed an MoU of strategic partnership with Kaus-e-Kaza Organization (KKO) to help the vulnerable and privileged population, a statement said on Thursday.

The MoU has been signed between the official non-profit organization of FFC, Sona Welfare Foundation (SWF) and a leading NGO in Pakistan, KKO in Rawalpindi, it added.

The aim of the strategic partnership is to share expertise, resources and available platforms to reach out to the deprived population in remote areas, especially women through skill development, vocational training and other initiatives for poverty alleviation.

The MoU was signed by SWF chief operating officer Brig Abid Mahmud and KKO executive coordinator Dr Fauzia Mughees. Senior officials of FFC and KKO were also present on the occasion, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement