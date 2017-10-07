FFC joins hands with Kaus-e-Kaza

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has signed an MoU of strategic partnership with Kaus-e-Kaza Organization (KKO) to help the vulnerable and privileged population, a statement said on Thursday.

The MoU has been signed between the official non-profit organization of FFC, Sona Welfare Foundation (SWF) and a leading NGO in Pakistan, KKO in Rawalpindi, it added.

The aim of the strategic partnership is to share expertise, resources and available platforms to reach out to the deprived population in remote areas, especially women through skill development, vocational training and other initiatives for poverty alleviation.

The MoU was signed by SWF chief operating officer Brig Abid Mahmud and KKO executive coordinator Dr Fauzia Mughees. Senior officials of FFC and KKO were also present on the occasion, it added.