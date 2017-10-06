Cops among 22 martyred in suicide attack at Jhal Magsi shrine

JHAL MAGSI: At least 22 people, including policemen, were martyred and 50 injured in a suicide explosion at Dargah Fatehpur here on Thursday. A large number of people were present at the Dargah at the time of the blast, as Urs celebrations were in full swing in the province of Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Asadullah Kakar said the suicide bomber struck outside the shrine at a time when it was packed with people, attending the anniversary celebrations of Syed Cheesal Shah. Jhal Magsi is a district located in central Balochistan, which is almost 294 kms away from the provincial capital Quetta.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up after he was intercepted by police guards outside the shrine, martyring 18 people, including three children under the age of 12, and two policemen, and wounding at least 27 others, 14 of them seriously,” said Home Secretary Akbar Harifal. Harifal added the seriously-injured patients were being airlifted to Sindh.

District Police Officer Jhal Magsi Mohammad Iqbal said those severely injured will be transferred to hospitals in Larkana. Rescue teams along with law enforcement agencies had started their operations. Soldiers and forensic experts have also collected evidence. A heavy deployment of security forces has initiated a search operation in the area. Speaking to a private channel, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said they were collecting information regarding the blast.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain has strongly condemned the terrorist attack. While expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives, the president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing here said. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and directed the authorities to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured. The president further said that the whole nation is united in the fight against terrorism and such cowardly acts cannot shake our resolve against this menace.

Also, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has condemned the attack on the shrine. He said terrorists have no religion and the killers of the Baloch people are the enemies of the state. The premier added that the state will respond with full force and will not allow the terrorists to disturb peace of the nation. He also ordered the best possible medical care for the injured.