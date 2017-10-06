Class-based system main hurdle to progress in education: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that class-based education system was a major hurdle to progress in education sector and the provincial government was trying to ensure uniform education system.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the World Teachers Day at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday.

A number of male and female heads and teachers of government schools of the province attended the ceremony.

The chief minister said that every government was claiming to bring better education system as their first priority. He said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government came into power, the condition of the educational institutes, particularly of primary schools, was weak.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI government had allocated adequate amount in the budget to provide all required and basic facilities to schools. He said the provincial government had also started proper training for teachers and ensured that they attend duties.

The chief minister said that 23,000 teachers had been imparted training so far and the rest were being trained. He added that the government was trying to ensure quality education in the government-run schools.