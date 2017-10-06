Rs1b to be spent to arrange constructive co-curriculum activities for youth: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Thursday that Rs1 billion would be spent to arrange constructive and co-curriculum activities for the youth.

Speaking to the participants at the unveiling ceremony of National Youth Carnival trophy at the Nishtar Hall, he said the youth played a major role in the victory of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the previous general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Provincial Minister for Sports Mehmood Khan, Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Abdul Munim Khan, Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan and Director General Youth Affairs Asfandyar Khan Khattak were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the youth were an asset to the party and their welfare was the priority of provincial government.

He said the provincial government was constructing 120 playgrounds across the province to promote sports and provide an opportunity to the emerging players to hone their skills.

He said that 70 playgrounds had already been constructed while development work on the remaining was in progress.

Pervez Khattak said the branches of Directorate of Sports were being established in all the districts to promote sports and explore talent at the grassroots level.

He said the National Youth Carnival was an important

initiative of the PTI-led provincial government and carried Rs5 million as prize money.

He said the event was aimed at providing ample opportunities to the youth to exhibit their talent.

The chief minister also mentioned the reforms introduced in education, health, old thana and patwar culture and other departments.

Mehmood Khan said that 25,000 students from 100 educational institutions from across the country would participate in 30 different categories in the third edition of the carnival.

He said the event was first organised in 2013.

He said students of postgraduate colleges and public and private sector universities would be involved in the event to be played in four phases at the district, divisional, provincial and national level.

Besides, he said this time students of religious seminaries would also participate in Qiraat and Naat competitions.

He said competition of painting, calligraphy, short films, singing, traditional dances, Qiraat, Spelling Bee, sell-it, Naat, declamation, essay writing, Bait Bazi, quiz competition, extraordinary talent, chess and spot photography would be organised in the event.

He added that cultural shows, education expos, city visits and other activities for youth would also be arranged while the final round of the carnival would be played in December.

Earlier, Usman Khan gave a brief representation about the National Youth Carnival and other activities organised by the provincial government. Later, Rabab player Shahid Malang enthralled the audience by playing Pashto songs.