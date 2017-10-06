Outgoing naval chief calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday.

The prime minister appreciated the long meritorious services of the naval chief rendered for the defence of the country who had developed the naval force in a remarkable manner. The prime minister expressed the best wishes to Admiral Zakaullah for all his future endeavours. Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah will hang his gloves today (Friday) after rendering 42-year service in the Navy. As the naval chief, Admiral Zakaullah is noted for revolutionising the role of the Navy, emphasising the role of the Navy in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and taking initiatives to strengthen ties with the Turkish Navy. He also played an active role in establishing the very low frequency facility to provide communications with submarines as well as ensuring the second-strike capability by commissioning the cruise missile system in the strategic command of the Navy.

The Pakistan Navy also strengthened historic relations with the Turkish Navy through joint exercises. The prime minister hosted a lunch in the honour of the outgoing naval chief that was also attended by several dignitaries including his successor Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.