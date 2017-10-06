Rootsians celebrate World Teachers Day

Rawalpindi :Rootsians celebrated Teachers’ Day with great enthusiasm and fervour. The day was dedicated to teachers, who play a prominent role in the lives of their students. Students gave fresh roses to their teachers and some students made paper flowers for their teachers as well. The day commenced with the presentation on the “Role of a Teacher in Child’s Life”. Students also prepared some skits for their teachers. Beautiful poems, quotes and sayings were presented to teachers in the form of handmade cards.

Students adorned these cards with glitter, glazed papers, ribbons, stickers and stars and smiley’s. Bouquets were also presented to the teachers. Classrooms were decorated with the banners and charts inscribed with” You are the true mentor of our life”.

Riffat Mushtaq also expressed gratitude to her Teachers. She said, “Teachers play a very important role in making the world a better place to live in. They not only educate children, but also help to turn them into responsible adults. Rootsians believe teachers are a significant part of everyone’s life”. In the end the school choir sang a song on Teachers’ Day. The theme of the song was “we love our teachers”. Parents also encouraged the teachers by sending them “Thank you notes” and handmade cards. RSS teachers are highly motivated and they have the spark to make their students bright stars of the future. On the Teacher’s Day students of Roots School System DHA-I Flagship Campus, Roots Garden Schools & Roots IVY Int. Schools conveyed the message that they really care for their teachers just as they do for their parents.

Riffat Mushtaq was honoured by the little young Rootsians with deep sentiments of love. “My blossoming flowers of 15 Harley Montessori made me realize how much I meant to each one of them- was absolutely overwhelmed with emotions of love, joy and deepest gratitude to Allah Almighty for giving the strength and power of wisdom to touch the lives of so many children," she said.