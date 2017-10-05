Thu October 05, 2017
Lahore

October 5, 2017

Hot, dry weather

LAHORE :Hot weather continued to prevail in the city while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most part of the country while a shallow westerly trough persisted over extreme north of Pakistan. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

