World Animal Day observed

Lahore :To mark World Animal Day, WWF-Pakistan organised a documentary screening for students, senior journalists, civil society and individual members at its head office aimed to highlight the issues of illegal wildlife trade.

The film, Racing Extinction, is a 2015 documentary that follows a group of undercover activists trying to draw attention to the role of mankind in the loss of at least half of world's species. The viewers were bound to change the way we see our planet and the threat out activities pose to its diversity after watching the documentary.

World Animal Day is celebrated annually on 4th October. It was first celebrated in 1931. WWF-Pakistan Senior Director Programmes Rab Nawaz said it is important to acknowledge the ecological importance of animals, as they bring us closer to nature. There is a dire need to raise awareness about all animal issues that exist throughout the world.

WWF-Pakistan believes that iconic species in Pakistan are heading towards extinction due to habitat degradation, poaching and illegal trade. Key factors that contribute to increasing wildlife trafficking include weak coordination and cooperation among enforcement agencies, lack of political commitment and support in wildlife crime control and absence of public engagement.

Technical Advisor Wildlife Dr Uzma Khan said living with love and respect for animals is the only way to ensure the survival of both mankind and wildlife. Meanwhile, the Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Animal Day here on Wednesday.

A walk was organized to create awareness among people about the protection and conservation of animal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and also misuse (fights) for entertainment purposes. Faculty of Veterinary Science Dean Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while a number of students and faculty members participated.