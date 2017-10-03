Tue October 03, 2017
October 3, 2017

Children to appear before courts after Kulsoom’s recovery: Nawaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his children will return home and appear before the courts soon after the recovery of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz. Nawaz Sharif expressed these views during a meeting with PML-N activists. He also asked them to pray for early recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif along with Shahbaz Sharif visited the grave of his father, Mian Muhammad Sharif, and offered Fateha there.

