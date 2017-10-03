UET gets approval for setting up Dir campus

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has got the approval for establishing its Dir Campus.

The PC-1 of the project has been approved costing Rs2,019.699 million, which will be funded by provincial government through Annual Development Plan fund. The approval for PC-1 was accorded by Provincial Development Working Party in its meeting held in September last. The project will be completed in three years. Project Director Dr Nasir Ahmad said that the campus to be built on 250 kanal land in the Darora Area of District Dir Upper will have two departments, i.e. Civil Engineering and Electrical Power Engineering. He said construction work will start shortly after completion of legal formalities. He said that classes will commence in 2018. The campus will be equipped with state-of-the-art labs and residential facilities for boarders.