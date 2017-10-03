Ex-FBR official files complaint against FST judgment

ISLAMABAD: A former member administration, FBR, has complained to the prime minister, the chief justice of Pakistan and the federal secretary law against a judgment of the Federal Services Tribunal, which he thinks was issued against facts.

He has alleged that FST members didn’t bother to read contents of charge-sheet and inquiry report and instead focused on merits of appeal. The News is in possession of a letter which states that the FST judgment (in Sallahuddin Gillani case) contains serious legal infirmities as the FST jurisdiction is restricted to ensuring that a proper procedure is followed and an adequate opportunity is provided to an accused to defend himself.

The complainant said that in this case, the FST went out of the way to favour the appellant against whom irrefutable documentary evidence was available. According to details, Salahuddin Gillani, an officer of BS 18 of IR Service, was charge-sheeted for having Maple Card (Canadian nationality) and unauthorized traveling on a passport obtained with misdeclared status of business owner. After meeting all requirements, he was dismissed.

Gillani challenged the decision in the Federal Services Tribunal which set aside his termination orders. The FBR filed an appeal before the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the FST decision and the SC ordered reinvestigation.

Meanwhile, an FBR retired officer wrote a letter to the law secretary, stating that Gillani was charge-sheeted after a through inquiry and collecting irrefutable evidence to corroborate allegations raised in the charge-sheet dated May 5, 2014. The accused officer failed to rebut any of the charges during inquiry proceedings under E&D Rules, 1973 as was concluded by the inquiry officer Dr Tariq Masood, commissioner, IR, Large Taxpayer’s Unit, Karachi, in his report submitted to the FBR (No 46527 dated 2nd April, 2015).

During the inquiry, Secretary of the Wing Dr Uzma Munir was also present when the accused burst into tears and voluntarily confessed to all what he was confronting. Then FBR chairman Tariq Bajwa also gave the accused a personal hearing and awarded him major penalty.

The News has learnt that the FBR has appointed an officer to investigate serious allegations like holding dual passports despite the fact that the SC has ordered a fresh inquiry. For many a time, The News tried to contact Member Administration Tasneem Rehman to know about the fresh inquiry, but she didn’t respond even after five days. The News also tried to approach FBR Chairman Tariq Pasha, but he was also not available.