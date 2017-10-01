Kuwait Air Force commander visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Commander of Kuwait Air Force, Major General Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Foudari visited Air Headquarters Saturday.

On his arrival at the Air Headquarters, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF, a PAF statement issued here said.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the PAF presented the guard of honour to the visiting guest.

The delegation also attended a briefing on the organisation, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force.

Later, the Kuwait Air Force commander called on the air chief in his office.

Both remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. He lauded the PAF’s role in war on terror, appreciating the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desire to learn from its experiences.

The air chief said both Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to stand by Kuwait in any hour of need.

He also offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to Kuwait Air Force.