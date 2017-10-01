Court grants bail to couple

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued release order of a couple charged and arrested in a case after love marriage.

A single bench headed by Justice Roohul Amin Khan issued the release order after hearing the parties in the case.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Asfandyar Khan, submitted before the court that one Ibrar registered a first information report at the Prang Police Station in Charsadda district against Arif Khan for allegedly kidnapping his daughter-in-law Haseena Gul and forcibly marrying her.

The lawyer said the complainant claimed that the girl was in his Nikah and second marriage is a heinous offence.

He argued that the girl had been married to Arif on his own free will and he did not kidnap the girl. He further said that the complainant had prepared a fake Nikah Nama of his son with the girl as there is no signature of the girl on it.

The lawyer further argued that the complainant registered the FIR 10 months after the marriage as he remained silent, which shows malafide intention on his part.

The court, after hearing arguments, allowed the bail petition and ordered release of the couple.