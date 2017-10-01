No metro bus service

Print Story
Islamabad
Weekly bazaars will remained closed today in the federal capital today (Sunday) on account of Ashura.
The CDA holds weekly bazaar in G-10, G-6/3, I-9 and H-9 on Sundays offering all household goods, especially kitchen items, at controlled rates. Also in the day, metro buses will go off the roads for security reasons.
