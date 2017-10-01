Sun October 01, 2017
Islamabad

October 1, 2017

No metro bus service

Islamabad

Weekly bazaars will remained closed today in the federal capital today (Sunday) on account of Ashura.

The CDA holds weekly bazaar in G-10, G-6/3, I-9 and H-9 on Sundays offering all household goods, especially kitchen items, at controlled rates. Also in the day, metro buses will go off the roads for security reasons.

