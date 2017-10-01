Bilawal for ample representation of minorities in assemblies after 2018 elections

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued special instructions to his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to make special arrangements so that after the general elections due in 2018 there should be ample representation of religious minorities in the national and provincial assemblies on behalf of the party.

This was stated by Sindh Information Transport and Labour Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing meeting in his office with a delegation of the National Lobbying Delegates comprising representatives of different minorities in the country. Anthony Naveed led the delegation.

Shah said the members of religious minorities were enjoying the same set of rights as were available to the people of the religious majority of the country.

He assured the delegation that the quota reserved for the religious minorities in government jobs would be fully adhered to.

He also announced the constitution of a high-powered committee by the provincial government to resolve different issues of religious minorities.

The committee will have representation of Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other minority communities living in the province.

He said the PPP had always positively responded to the demand that members of the religious minorities should be given due to representation in the national and provincial assemblies, and it would continue with that tradition in future as well without fail.

The labour minister said that no other party could compete with the PPP when it came to safeguarding the due interests and rights of the minorities.

He said the religious minorities had played a major role in the development and progress of the country. He added that the PPP had always appreciated and valued the services and role of the minorities in the process of national development.

Members of the delegation briefed the minister about problems being faced by people belonging to the minorities.

The minister assured the delegation on behalf of the PPP and its provincial government of extending full cooperation in resolving the problems.

Information Secretary Imran Atta Soomro and former special assistant to chief minister Nadir Khowaja were also present on the occasion.