Punjab, Sindh to get 20pc less water for coming Rabi crops

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s two major agricultural crops producing provinces including Punjab and Sindh are facing the brunt of low availability of irrigation water, as on Friday the government announced a cut of 20 percent water for them in upcoming Rabi season (Oct-March) that could adversely affect wheat and other crops production and food security of the country.

The Indus River System Authority’s (IRSA) that regulating and monitoring distribution of water sources of Indus River among all four federating units held its advisory committee meeting here on Friday and announced 20pc cut in water for Punjab and Sindh (country’s major agriculture crops producing provinces), while Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get full share as they are exempted from the shortage.

The committee that was presided over by IRSA chairman Mazhar Ali Shah noted that the climate change played a major role in water shortage in rivers, as the country has received less rainfall than normal.

In Rabi season that commencing from October 1, there will be 29.5 million acre feet of water available to all provinces for agriculture purposes, of which Punjab will get 15.72 MAf, Sindh 11.86 MAF, KP 0.70 MAF and Balochistan will get 1.2 MAF of water. It was also noted that there will be chance of losing 2.24 MAF water of the system.

During the meeting, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) official suggested to IRSA to increase dead level of Tarbela dam by six feet to 1386 feet and Mangla dam by 22 feet to 1062 feet. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has also expressed its serious concern over India’s violating the IWT 1960 by building dozens of hydropower projects on Pakistani rivers that could potentially damage the water security of the country. Pakistan has also approached to the World Bank who was the broker of the treaty between these two rival Asian countries.

IRSA determines twice a year the water availability to provinces for Rabi and Kharif seasons under the Water Apportionment Accord agreed among provinces in 1991. In Pakistan, Kharif cropping season starts from April 1 and ends on September 31 and its crops include Sugarcane, cotton, maize and Rice, while Rabi season starts on October 1 and ends on March 31 that have major crops of wheat and barley etc.