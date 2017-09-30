ECP introduces Result Transmission System for NA-4 by-poll result

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to introduce the Result Transmission System for the first time in Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa to announce the result of NA-4 by-election.

Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad told a briefing about the use and introduction of the new technology to ensure fair and transparent election. The Information Technology Section of ECP arranged the briefing at the Provincial Election Commission.

Pir Maqbool Ahmad said the ECP had decided to introduce Result Transmission System in the by-election slated for October 26. The official said that quick results would be issued from the cellphones of president officer and returning officer of Election Commission at the same time from every polling station.

He added that introduction of the Result Transmission System would be on experimental basis in the by-election. Besides others, District Returning Officer and Returning Officer of the NA-4 by-election Peshawar also attended the briefing.

Pir Maqbool Ahmad said that the Election Commission was encouraging the use of information technology to make the election process more transparent.He said that the presiding and returning officers would be properly trained about the use of the new system.