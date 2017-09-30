Sat September 30, 2017
September 30, 2017

Unacceptable tragedy

On Thursday (Sep 28), the UN Security Council held a public session on the situation in Myanmar to discuss the violence in the region and hear a briefing from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the crisis. The meeting was convened on the request of the UK, France, the US and four other countries after more than 430,000 people, mostly Rohingya Muslims, fled an army campaign in Myanmar in recent weeks and crossed into Bangladesh.

It is a commendable step of the UN that a meeting was called to discuss the genocide and plight of the minority Muslims. It is hoped that collective efforts of all countries will put an end to the violence in Myanmar. UN-sponsored aid agencies should be sent in the region so that these helpless people can be helped.

Ubaid Zehri (Khuzdar)

