CTO terminates two wardens

Rawalpindi :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid Thursday terminated the services of two traffic wardens on charges of getting bribe from motorists at Pirwadhai checking point.

According to details, CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid received complaints from people that two traffic wardens, Faiz Ahmed and Nasir Mahmood posted at Pirwadhai checking point receive bribes from motorists in order to allow their vehicles move during rush hours.

Receiving complaints, the CTO in order to ascertain himself paid surprise visit to Pirwadhai on Wednesday night and found traffic wardens Nasir Mahmood and Faiz Ahmed receiving bribes from motorists.

Taking legal action under the law and using his powers, Yousaf Ali Shahid issued termination orders of the two wardens on Thursday. The CTO said that the process of action would continue against other wardens as well who are found in such kind of practices.