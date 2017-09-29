Stokes suspended from England duty

LONDON: Ben Stokes will not be considered for England international matches “until further notice” after a video emerged apparently showing him fighting outside a nightclub, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

Test vice-captain Stokes was included in England’s Ashes squad announced on Wednesday, despite injuring his hand in the incident that led to his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

The 26-year-old Durham all-rounder was released without charge on Monday but remains under investigation.The Sun newspaper published the footage from outside a nightclub in the southwest city of Bristol late on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Alex Hales, who was with Stokes late on Sunday after playing alongside him during England’s win over West Indies in the third One-day International, has also been suspended from international selection.

“Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be considered for selection for England international matches until further notice,” said an ECB statement.“Each remains on full pay pending further ECB investigation and the ongoing police investigation into an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday 25 September.

“Andrew Strauss, director of England cricket, will today refer the internal disciplinary procedure for these two players to the Cricket Discipline Commission, chaired by Tim O’Gorman.”The statement added: “These decisions, fully supported by ECB chairman Colin Graves, were made following the release of footage viewed by ECB for the first time on Wednesday night.”Neither Hales nor Stokes were selected for Wednesday’s six-run win over West Indies in the fourth One-day International at The Oval.