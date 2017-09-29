Body formed for disbursement of Baldia compensation money

The Sindh government on Thursday constituted a committee to look over the process of disbursement of long-term compensation money to those affected by the Baldia factory fire incident.

Approved by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the body will work under the chairmanship of provincial labour secretary; named the ‘Oversight Committee, the group has been formed as per recommendations of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

A representative of the ILO would serve as the committee’s co-chairperson or advisor, while a deputy secretary of the Sindh Labour and Human Resource Department will act as the committee’s secretary.

Other members of the body include commissioner Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, provincial labour director, specialist (Investment) of Sindh’s Finance Department, representative of Ministry of Human Resource, vice president Employers Federation of Pakistan, Zaki Ahmed Khan, former chairman SITE Association of Industry, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, chairman Pakistan Workers Federation, Waqar Ahmed Memon, deputy general secretary National Trade Union Federation, Nasir Mansoor, executive director Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, Karamat Ali, representative of Ali Enterprises Factory Fire Affectees Association, Saeeda Khatoon.

As per terms of reference decided for the oversight committee, it will approve reports presented to it by the SESSI regarding reviewing the method SESSI would use to review claims and decide awards.

It is on the basis of this method that the provincial labour organisation would assess the nature of disability, calculate remaining benefits owed to the affected and determine medical and allied care services to be provded to them.

The formula based on which adjustments of periodic compensation payments to the affecttees of the incident will be done would also be mentioned in the report.

The oversight committee will also look over the process of arrangements being made for counselling of beneficiaries of the compensation money, so as to enable them to understand their rights and entitlements as well as their right to waive conditions for future reference.

The committee would also endorse terms of an application to be presented to the high court for appointing a commission to record and enforce the entitlements of the beneficiaries under arrangements with SESSI.

The process of disbursement of the long-term compensation money to those affected in the Baldia factory fire will continue till at least December 31, 2020.