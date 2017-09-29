Fri September 29, 2017
Business

September 29, 2017

Mushtaq elected KCAA chief

KARACHI: Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) has elected Faisal Mushtaq as president for the year 2017/18, a statement said on Thursday. The KCAA announced this at the 10th annual general body meeting. Other office-bearers included Mohammad Amin Essani, senior vice president, Mirza Akhtar Baig, vice president, Mehmoodul Hasan Awan, assistant vice president and Mohammad, general secretary.

