Beautiful ruins

Shikarpur’s famous Ganish Park has turned into a barren piece of land owing to the negligence of the administration of the municipal committee. This park is situated at a main spot of Lakhidar. Residents in the vicinity have no good reason to visit the park since it is being used as a garbage dumping site. Drug addicts and vagrants are loitering in the park at all hours. Several applications have been sent to officials demanding the rehabilitation of the park, but the authorities haven’t responded to any of these complaints.

It is heartrending to see a public space being turned into ruins. Many residents have sweet childhood memories associated with the park. Now these people cannot bring their children to the place. It is hoped that the concerned authorities will finally wake up from their deep slumber and will start repair work in the park.

Zamir Ahmed Memon (Shikarpur)