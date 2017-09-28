Draft-KP Women Empowerment Policy finalised

PESHAWAR: The draft-Women Empowerment Policy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was finalised here on Wednesday.

The finalisation was given at a meeting presided over by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Shahab Ali Shah. The purpose of the meeting was to review the revised Women Empowerment Policy by the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), said a press release.

The meeting was attended by the WPC Chairperson and Member Provincial Assembly Meraj Humayun Khan, MPAs Ayesha Naeem, Zareen Zia, Bibi Fauzia and government officials. The meeting focused on the commitment of the WPC and Planning and Development Department of KP towards women empowerment at various level in KP. The draft-Women Empowerment Policy was discussed with relevance to health, education and socio-economic empowerment of women in the province.

In-Charge Additional Chief Secretary KP Shahab Ali Shah acknowledged the efforts of the WPC for the socio-economic empowerment of women in the province. The official pointed to the importance of the policy, saying it was an effort to scrutinise and fill gender gaps in overall development process in terms of policies for provision of human and financial resources for women development.

The meeting ended with all the participants agreeing on presenting the draft-policy to the provincial cabinet for its approval and implementation.