Thu September 28, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2017

Four cops suspended for negligence

PESHAWAR: The senior superintendent of police operations suspended four policemen for negligence and sent them to the quarter-guard on Wednesday.

SP City Shahzada Kokab Farooq told reporters that SSP Operations Sajjad Khan while inspecting security in the inner city suspended a head constable and three constables for negligence. The cops were deployed at a mosque. An inquiry has also been ordered against them. The SSP operations directed all the policemen to stay alert and perform their duty well during the Ashura Muharram to avoid any untoward incident. He added that those found negligent would be dealt with strictly.

