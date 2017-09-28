Speakers pay tributes to Yousuf Bhai for promoting book culture

Islamabad :Speakers at a literary seminar held here on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid rich tributes to late Muhammad Yousuf, owner of Mr. Books for his tremendous services promoting books’ culture in the country.

Muhammad Yousuf who was known as Yousuf Bhai by his friends and books’ lovers passed away on September 4 last. He had the distinction of creating a source of learning in the heart of capital in the form of Mr. Books.

The speakers including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, renowned scholar Prof. Fateha Muhammad Malik, anchorperson and columnist Hamid Mir, late Yousuf’s daughter Sana Yousuf and Dr. Samina Awan Dean social science, AIOU spoke high about his life-long devotion to the cause of education and knowledge.

The event was the part of the social and literary activities that take place in the University on regular basis to keep remember national heroes and the eminent personalities who served the country in a particular field. It was jointly arranged by the University’s Departments of Urdu and Library and Information Services. Special prayer was also offered on the occasion for the departed soul.

While expressing grief and sorrow over his sad demise, they said he had left a big gap and is difficult to get fulfilled. He inculcated love for books and engaged with the community in so many ways that helped him to earn a lot of respect and goodwill in the society.

We will always cherish what Yousuf bhai created with his sheer dedication and love for reading, said Dr. Shahid Siddiqui adding, the deceased was humble, lively and wise man. He had a versatile personality and loved reading.

He read out his Column, published in a local Urdu newspaper that narrates life-long struggle of Yousuf bhai for promoting a knowledge-based society. Yousuf Bhai’s got inspiration from his father Yaqub sahib who had started his books’ business from Abbottabad in 1950 in the name Variety Book Stall.

Later, Mr. Books was established in Islamabad in 1982 that earned a big name in the city. He also spoke about his personal association with Yousuf bhai.

His daughter Sana Yousuf said his father has been her ideal from childhood and she had named him in an article titled ‘my hero’. She said she found her father most hardworking and helpful to others. He never said no to any needy persons. He had so big heart, even went to extent forgiving his kidnappers. His father had the passion for the books' reading, and never took it as business.

Hamid Mir quoted his personal interaction with him that reflects the late Yousuf bhai’s personality as a good human-being and books’ lover. He was a silent political activist working the reformation for the society and its overall betterment. It was his dream to set up a coffee house in the city for a get-to-gather of the intellectuals for having talks on national issues. Hamid Mir hoped his family’s members will try to fulfil it.

Mushahid Hussain Syed appreciated the AIOU for arranging the literary gathering and noted that the Vice Chancellor has recently developed the University as a top-level quality institution. He recalled that the initiative of establishing Mr. Books in the city, stating that it was the same time when he took over as editor of the Daily Muslim. He always found him a true books’ lover, as he had been keeping himself well-versed with contents of famous books.

He had a better understanding of the readers’ requirements. Among others, intellectuals, scholars and diplomats were regular visitors of Mr. Books that was a sign of its importance in the literary circles. Addressing his daughter, Mushahid Hussain remarked that he was proud of your illustrious father.

Prof. Fateha Muhammad Malik thanked AIOU arranging first-ever event on the life of Yousuf bhai, stating this showed their commitment to promoting books’ cultures in the country. With the departure of late Yousuf, the society was deprived of a most revered person. This was also a setback to the efforts of developing a civilized culture and knowledge society. He said he had seen most famous persons visiting the bookshop. Books’ reading habit got flourished in the city because of Mr. Books, he added. The society needed people like Yousuf bhai who could work as source of knowledge.

Dr. Samina Awan appreciated Yousuf Bhai’s academic contribution stating said that over the years Mr. Books has been a source of knowledge for students and the teachers of the local educational institutions.