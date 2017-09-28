Kenny targets Tokyo gold

TOKYO: Multiple Olympic track cycling champion Jason Kenny has reversed a decision to retire after the 2016 Rio Games and is back on his bike in search of a seventh gold medal at Tokyo in 2020.Kenny won three golds in Rio to move level with Chris Hoy’s record for the most golds won by a Briton and the 29-year-old, who also won a silver at Beijing in 2008, is one short of Bradley Wiggins’ British record of eight medals of any colour. All three men won their medals in cycling events.

