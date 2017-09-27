Wed September 27, 2017
Lahore

September 27, 2017

Honoured

LAHORE :Information Technology University Scientometrics Lab Director Dr Saeed-ul-Hassan has been awarded with Global Eugene Garfield Honorable Mention Award for Innovation in Citation Analysis.

Dr Hassan’s research applies advanced computer-science techniques to scholarly communication data such as Scopus, web of science citation indexes and social media data sets.

He applied his expertise to contribute to national-level analyses of research excellence and international collaboration in an emerging scientific region. Additionally, he is working to bolster bibliometric and scientometric researchers in Pakistan.

“As the caretakers of Dr. Garfield’s legacy, we are excited to see the creative and important work that you and other early career scientists are doing with the Web of Science and other scientometric data sets.

I hope that this recognition provides some important support to your efforts to build a strong scientometrics community in Pakistan”, said Prof Joshua Schnell Director Scientific and Academic Research Clarivate Analytics (formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters).

