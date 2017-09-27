Oath taking ceremony held at TMUC

Islamabad: The Millennium University College (TMUC) Springs, at Bahria Town Phase-7, Rawalpindi held their second ‘Oath-Taking Ceremony’ today says a press release. This was done in order to appoint the Student Council at TMUC Bahria Springs for the school year 2017-2018.

Chief Executive TMUC and Millennium Schools, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI graciously took part in the ceremony, delivering an outstanding speech about leadership, as the students listened attentively. He addressed the importance of taking accountability and ownership within TMUC and how beneficial it is for the students’ careers and personal growth. The Student Council is intent on taking heed of his words and following his advice as they go forward in this school year.

The esteemed chief guest at this event was the President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry RCCI Zahid Latif Khan, and the students were delighted that he would be the one swearing them into their appointments. Zahid Latif is the Chairman and CEO of ‘Zahid Latif Khan, Securities (Pvt)’, one of the leading corporate brokers of PMEX and ISE. In addition, he is also the Chairman of the Banking & Capital Markets Committee of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Zahid Latif awarded each student with their respective badge and sash, giving a warm congratulation to each member after which he completed their oath-taking, swearing them into their respective titles.

The ceremony was overseen by Principal Shabana Jaspal, who addressed the audience and student body in the most enlightening manner. Students and parents remained captivated throughout the program which was hosted by Rafia Khan, and coordinated by the A’ levels’ Academic Coordinators; Fizza Mushtaq and Zainab Ghafoor.

The Student Council at TMUC Bahria Springs is filled with talented and bright students. Each individual student is passionate about their respective society and all of them have been selected based on their ardent talent. They will surely make a lasting impression in TMUC history.